Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones, stars of Detectorists, reunite for a Worzel Gummidge episode.

Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones, who starred in Detectorists, will reunite on film in a new episode of a Worzel Gummidge adaptation.

Crook, who plays the popular walking, talking scarecrow in the BBC series, has created three new episodes of his show based on Barbara Euphan Todd’s classic books.

In 2019, the BBC broadcasted his adaptation of the story, which had originally appeared on television in the 1970s and 1980s.

Jones will play all six parts on a village committee in an episode named Guy Forks in the new episodes.

He previously appeared in the BBC comedy series Detectorists alongside Crook.

Worzel Gummidge will also feature Bill Bailey, Rosie Cavaliero from Gentleman Jack, Paul Kaye from Afterlife, Vicki Pepperdine from Getting On, and India Brown from The Stranger.

“I’m happy to deliver three new episodes of Worzel Gummidge to audiences this year and to introduce the pretty fantastic cast,” said Crook, who also wrote and directed the new episodes.

“We had a great time filming these shorts, and I hope it shows in the final product.”

“It’s always the greatest thrill and honour to be in Scatterbrook and the Ten Acre Field,” said executive producer Kristian Smith.

“The entire experience is made so much more enjoyable by our outstanding cast and crew.

“Mackenzie Crook takes a humanistic approach to her work, and it shows in these stunning videos.

“Audiences of all ages will be charmed and entertained by our three original stories.”

“Worzel and the fascinating ensemble of people that inhabit Scatterbrook are back once more, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what Mackenzie and the crew have brought to life in these new instalments,” said Tanya Qureshi, BBC head of comedy.

“These great films are just what we all need right now,” says the narrator.