Machete-wielding teenagers, a rabbit-killing rapist, and a paedophile DJ are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

These are the faces of 13 persons arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A convicted rapist was sentenced after beheading his son’s beloved pet rabbit and hurling the animal’s skull at his ex-girlfriend.

Teen gangsters attacked two brothers with machetes at Liverpool Lime Street Station, while a robbery gang raided a family’s home and took their pups, according to the court.

A former children’s performer who had been revealed as a sick paedophile was sentenced by another judge.

Judges heard from a woman-beating thug who threatened his former girlfriend and a father who said he sold crack cocaine and heroin to keep his wife and children’s home from being petrol bombed.

Meanwhile, a gun thug who took part in a shooting on the orders of a known gangland boss was sentenced.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Owen Harris is a British actor.

Owen Harris pulled his girlfriend over, and she hit her face on a loose window sill tile, knocking her out.

The 24-year-old was suspicious of what the young mother was doing on her phone and assaulted her, knocking her to the ground.

She needed plastic surgery to mend a cut on her lip, and the damage still affects her, leaving a scar on her face.

Harris, of Evington, Skelmersdale, fled the scene of the incident on November 6 last year before surrendering three days later to police.

The thug, who acknowledged injuring, has a history of 12 previous offences, including battery and public possession of a toy pistol.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, but the Lancashire Police Department declined to release his mugshot.

Rutter, Billy

Before attempting to roast his son’s pet rabbit, Billy Rutter killed it and hurled the severed head at his ex-girlfriend.

While she slept upstairs with their two small children, the 33-year-old snuck into the woman’s Birkenhead house.

At around 5 a.m., Rutter killed his beloved cat and rushed upstairs to tell his sleeping mother, who didn’t believe him.

He then threw her the decapitated head, which fell on her pillow, prompting her to seek assistance from neighbors.

When she returned, she found out he was attempting to. The summary comes to a close.