Mable, 90, has gone missing, and authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her.

Merseyside Police have issued an urgent plea for information to assist them in locating missing 90-year-old Mabel Smith.

Mabel, who lives in Heswall, Wirral, was last seen on Saturday at 11 a.m. She rides Merseyrail frequently and is known to frequent Heswall and Pensby train stations.

She is 5ft 10 inches tall and is thought to have been dressed in a cream and blue coat.

At 2:04 a.m., police tweeted: “Mabel Smith, 90, from Heswall, was last seen at 11:00 a.m. yesterday. She’s about 5ft 10in tall and wearing a cream and blue coat. She is known to visit the train stations in Pensby and Heswall.” Sightings can be reported at https://crowd.in/RkzA8g or by calling 101.