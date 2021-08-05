M62 is stopped as a driver flees a smoldering automobile that has caught fire.

A highway was stopped this morning when an automobile caught fire.

The flames burning through the automobile on the M62 at Birchwood, according to dramatic photos published by the Highways Agency.

Highways England stated that the motorist was able to safely flee his car shortly before the fire.

After a collision between a Range Rover and a Vauxhall Insignia, the road has been closed.

As emergency services dealt with the situation, the westbound lanes were closed completely.

Police and firefighters were summoned to the site between J11 A574 Birchwood Way and Junction 10 for the M6 Croft Interchange at around 10.30 a.m., closing two lanes.

At 10.45 a.m., one lane was reopened.

At 11:25 a.m., however, Highways England reported that all traffic was being halted.

However, by 11.30 a.m., all of the closures had been lifted.

“Driver stopped on the nearside and got out, we were not long behind them and observed it (the car) just starting to smoke so phoned Cheshire Fire,” Highways England tweeted.

“They came just as the fire started to spread.”