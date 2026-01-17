M6 Motorway Closed After Woman Found Dead Near Wigan

Police investigation causes widespread disruption on key route in Greater Manchester

On January 16, 2026, a tragic incident near Wigan led to a major disruption on the M6 motorway, as police closed a key stretch of the road for hours. The closure affected traffic in both directions between junctions 23 at Haydock and 26 at the M58 Orrell Interchange, causing severe delays for commuters and businesses across Greater Manchester.

The incident began around 7:42 AM GMT when Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded to a welfare concern involving a woman near Ashton-in-Makerfield. Despite rapid emergency services response, the woman was found deceased at the scene. Authorities have not yet revealed further details regarding her identity or the circumstances surrounding her death.

The closure quickly escalated into a serious traffic problem, with long lines of vehicles stretching for miles. National Highways North West confirmed that both directions of the M6 were shut down, and nearby Downall Green Road was also closed off. The closure was expected to last for several hours, and National Highways warned that disruption might continue throughout the day.

Motorists traveling northward faced delays of up to 60 minutes, with congestion reaching a length of five miles. Southbound travelers encountered delays of around 30 minutes and four miles of traffic. Aerial and ground-level photos captured the extent of the situation, showing rows of cars, vans, and lorries backed up along the motorway.

National Highways North West informed the public that the closure was due to a GMP-led investigation and that the exact time for reopening remained uncertain. The agency urged travelers to adjust their plans and avoid the affected areas. Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police advised patience as their investigation progressed and reiterated their commitment to handling the situation with the utmost seriousness.

Impact on local businesses and commuters

The motorway closure had ripple effects throughout the region. Local businesses reported delays in deliveries and missed appointments, while public transport services adjusted their schedules to cope with the increased congestion. Delivery drivers, school runs, and commuters faced the brunt of the disruption, with some drivers turning to social media to express their frustration or sympathy for those affected by the incident.

In the aftermath, community leaders highlighted the importance of timely mental health support, particularly in crisis situations like this one. Advocacy groups underscored the need for compassionate and accessible services to prevent tragedies and reduce the burden on emergency services.

As evening fell, the M6 remained closed, with National Highways and GMP continuing their inquiries. The investigation continues, as both authorities and the public await further updates on the tragic event.