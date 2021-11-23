M6 cops detain a drunk-driving suspect who is attempting to drive the wrong way.

In the early hours of this morning (November 23), the North West Motorway Police were notified about a suspected drunk motorist on the M6.

Officers halted the vehicle just off junction 23 when it tried to go the other way at Haydock Island after receiving a call from a member of the public about an HGV swerving in the carriageway on the M6 northbound.

“Driver was apprehended for a positive breath test,” officers later tweeted.

The drunk driving alcohol limit for drivers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood (the blood limit), 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath (the breath limit), or 107 milligrams per 100 millilitres of urine (the urine limit) (the urine limit).

Officers from Cheshire, Greater Manchester, and Merseyside form the North West Motorway Police, which patrols the region’s highways.

