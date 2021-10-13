M56 is closed due to an overturned lorry, causing miles of traffic congestion.

At 2.15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, emergency personnel rushed to the eastbound highway at junction, Warrington.

A HGV had crashed into the central reservation and flipped when North West Motorways Police and Cheshire Police arrived.

The incident is not thought to have resulted in any injuries.

All three lanes of the M56 were closed, and traffic was diverted off the highway via an exit slip road before rejoining the highway beyond the incident.

According to a representative for Cheshire Police, three miles of tailbacks are headed towards the M6.

The police unit stated: “An overturned HGV has halted the M56 in Cheshire eastbound between J11 and J10 near Warrington.

“Traffic officers from Highways England are on the scene, as are emergency services.

“On the way to the closure, expect delays of up to 60 minutes, with additional travel time predicted on diversion routes.

“On the westbound carriageway, lane 3 of (3) is also restricted to help emergency personnel manage the situation. On the way back to the M6 link, there is 3 miles of traffic gridlock.

“If you are traveling in the area, please allow extra time for your journey or consider alternative routes.”

Recovery has arrived on the spot and is on its way to remove the lorry from the road.