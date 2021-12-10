Lynlee Renick was found guilty of murdering her snake-breeder husband in order to collect his life insurance policy.

She was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of her husband in June 2017 in Boone County, Missouri.

Prosecutors said that Lynlee Renick, her ex-boyfriend Michael Humphrey, and another lady plotted to murder the victim because Renick’s spa business was having financial problems. Renick was also concerned that if the couple divorced, she would lose custody of her children to her husband, according to authorities. Prosecutors said Renick was the sole beneficiary of a $1 million life insurance policy for her spouse.

Ben Renick operated a business in New Florence where he reared unusual snakes. According to the Columbia Missourian, Lynlee Renick, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, testified that she went to his workplace the day he was killed and was going to ask for a divorce. Humphrey, who had accompanied her for emotional support, she claimed, shot her husband as she ran to the car. According to the Columbia Daily Tribune, the victim was shot eight times.

According to the Missourian, she stated, “I stepped up close behind Michael, and then Michael turned around, and I saw a gun in his hands, and I screamed and raced outside.”

According to the Missourian, Humphrey, who has already been convicted of first-degree murder for the incident, previously claimed that Renick was the one who shot her husband.

According to the Missourian, Humphrey was going to shoot her husband, according to Renick, and she had no idea what state he was in. She said she knew there was a severe fight between the two when Humphrey urged her to get in the car.

According to the Missourian, closing arguments completed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the third day of the trial. The panel then pondered for approximately 1112 hours before reaching a conclusion, according to the Tribune.

She was sentenced to 13 years in prison for second-degree murder and three years for armed criminal action by the jury. The sentences will be finalized at a hearing on Jan. 24 to determine whether they will be served concurrently or consecutively.

