Lyft will pay for rideshare drivers’ legal fees if they are sued under the new Texas abortion law.

Lyft confirmed on Friday that it will pay legal fees for Lyft drivers who are sued under the Texas Restricted Abortion Act, which took effect this week.

Most abortions are now illegal beyond six weeks of pregnancy, and those who assist women seeking abortions after that time may face a $10,000 fine. Parents may not be held liable under the law, but doctors, clinic employees, and rideshare drivers who transport women to abortion clinics may be fined.

“Drivers are never held accountable for where or why their passengers go. Imagine being a driver and not knowing if giving someone a ride is against the law,” Lyft said in a statement posted Friday. “Riders, likewise, are never required to justify or even share where they are going and why they are going. Imagine being a pregnant lady trying to get to a doctor’s appointment and not knowing if your driver will cancel on you because he or she is afraid of breaching the law. Both of these things are utterly unacceptable.”

Logan Green, the CEO of Lyft, elaborated on the statement on Twitter, where he took a tougher stance on the regulation. “This is an assault on women’s access to healthcare and their freedom to choose,” he stated.

Lyft, according to Green, set up a legal defense fund to cover all legal bills for any of its drivers who are sued under the new rule while driving on the platform. He also stated that the corporation will donate $1 million to Planned Parenthood to ensure that transportation is never an impediment to treatment. We invite other businesses to join us.”

SB8 in Texas threatens to penalize drivers who help people get where they need to go, particularly women who exercise their right to choose. @Lyft has established a Driver Legal Defense Fund to pay all legal expenditures for drivers who are sued under SB8 while using our platform.

Other ridesharing firms have yet to respond to the problem. This website attempted to contact Uber, the country’s largest ridesharing company, but did not receive a response in time for publishing.

