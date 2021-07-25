Lyft Driver Charged With Passengers Death After Falling Asleep, Crashing, And Killing A 70-Year-Old Passenger

A 30-year-old Lyft driver from Southern California was arrested on vehicular manslaughter charges on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 70-year-old passenger three months ago.

According to People, the driver, Andy Van Pham, was arrested in Orange County, California, and is currently being held on $10,000 bail, according to online jail records.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest came months after the April incident that killed California resident Margie Quibol.

A spokeswoman for the Tustin Police Department verified that the Lyft driver fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control of the vehicle approximately 7 a.m. on April 4 in Tustin, California. The automobile collided with a light pole.

According to authorities, the 70-year-old passenger received serious injuries in the crash and eventually died as a result of her injuries.

“It was established the motorist, 30-year-old Andy Van Pham, was driving with negligence, resulting in the death of the victim,” police stated in a statement.

Pham appeared in court for the first time on Friday. According to the East Bay Times, he pleaded not guilty to counts of homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia, presenting false information to a police officer, and performing a dangerous turn or lane change.

On Aug. 9, he will appear in court for a pre-trial hearing at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

Lyft has permanently removed Pham as a driver as a result of the event. As the investigation into the April incident continues, the business stated that it is collaborating with authorities.

The official statement from Lyft released by CBS News said, “We are heartbroken by this tragic tragedy and our sympathies are with the rider’s family during this terribly difficult time.”