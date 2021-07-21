Lydia’s death, which was described as “very intelligent,” “shows the necessity for government mental health help.”

After being placed on lockdown, the family of a “very educated” young woman who took her own life appealed for more care for individuals suffering from mental illness.

Lydia Tinsley, a 25-year-old Liverpool Hope University student, was discovered dead in her Aigburth apartment on April 19 this year.

Lydia, from Bristol, had battled depression and opiate addiction since she was a teenager, including periods when she self-harmed.

Anita Bhardwaj, the area coroner for Liverpool and Wirral, said a handwritten letter recovered at the site “clearly indicated” that she meant to commit herself.

A piece of writing was also discovered at the family home in Bristol, where she had resided with her twin brother Jon Tinsley, father Ian, and mother Victoria, almost precisely a year earlier on April 24, 2020, according to the court.

Lydia had revealed how confinement and forced isolation were “destroying me” on that day.

Lydia was able to hold on with the help of a Bristol-based charity called One25, which assists women suffering with trauma and mental health concerns, and she relocated to Liverpool in October 2020 to study Philosophy and International Relations.

Lydia, however, was unable to obtain the same amount of support when relocating to Merseyside.

Lydia despised not being able to meet her friends and missed the face-to-face interaction of her university course, according to her father Ian.

“I think she lacked confidence deep down, so when something like Covid came along and locked everyone down, it had a big influence on her,” he added.

“I almost feel like she was covid’s collateral damage, because I believe she would still be alive if it weren’t for it.”

Jon, her brother, added, “I totally agree with it.”

“I spoke with her almost every day, and it was evident that the lack of face-to-face interaction with people had a significant impact on her; not being able to go to university and then go out for coffee with friends.”

“The lockdowns got to the most resilient of people,” Ms Bhardwaj concurred, adding, “We can be in no question about the impact of lockdown on everyone, but.”

“The summary comes to an end.”