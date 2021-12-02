Lydia has Liv arrested, causing uncertainty on Emmerdale.

Fans of Emmerdale were perplexed as to Lydia’s motivation for calling the cops on Liv, resulting in her incarceration.

Liv was discovered with Ben’s lost phone after he was murdered, and the film on it made it appear as if she was responsible for his killing.

The footage showed her ranting at him, slapping him in the face, and yelling terrible things at him.

Aaron Livesy of Emmerdale is ready to ditch sister Liv Flaherty as she faces jail time. However, an intoxicated Liv couldn’t recall the night or explain how or why she had his phone.

Lydia and Aaron were both aware of the footage, and they all pledged to follow the ‘Dingle Code’ and keep it a secret between them.

Lydia, on the other hand, broke her vow and told the cops about the further information, resulting in Liv’s arrest.

Fans on Twitter couldn’t understand Lydia’s reasoning when she stated that she believed Liv was innocent and hadn’t hurt Ben.

Amelia remarked: “I’m just not sure why Lydia called the cops on Liv if she doesn’t believe she murdered Ben. What exactly did she gain from it? #emmerdale.” Another user commented: “Lydia’s grassing isn’t believable; it’s just another ridiculous plot twist. Get Meena sorted as soon as possible.” Ryan stated, ” “‘Lydia: I don’t think Liv is a killer,’ she says. Even so, you still hand Liv over to the cops, proving that honesty isn’t always the best policy.” In the episode, the cops claimed that they had discovered the phone footage as well as Liv’s DNA on Ben.

The episode closed with her telling Aaron that she had been accused with Ben’s murder while pleading with him to believe she wasn’t the one who did it.