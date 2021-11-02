Luxembourg will be the first European country to legalize marijuana.

According to local media, Luxembourg will be the first country in the European Union to legalize cannabis cultivation and usage.

According to the German website Deutsche Welle (DW), adults aged 18 and up will be permitted to grow up to four plants for personal use and carry three grams in public under new legislation proposed by the country’s administration. Seed trade will be permitted. Fines for carrying cannabis, which were previously as high as €2,500 (£2,124), will be drastically lowered, and will only apply to individuals who consume the drug in public locations where it is illegal. Those who drive while under the influence of the narcotic will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

According to the government, the new regulations would combat “the problem of drug-related criminality in Luxembourg.”

The sale and distribution of the drug will also be decriminalized, according to DW, clearing the way for a state-regulated cannabis supply chain and market. Officials say the money would be spent on addiction “prevention, education, and health care.”

Luxembourg will join Canada, Uruguay, and 11 US states in making cannabis cultivation and distribution legal. Producing and consuming cannabis is largely decriminalized in Holland, thanks to its liberal cannabis laws, but cultivating and smoking cannabis remains technically prohibited.

There is optimism in Germany that the new government would legalize cannabis for recreational usage. The Green Party, which is expected to play a key role in the country’s next coalition, has previously advocated for legalization. According to DW, the Social Democrats and Free Democrats, both members of the alliance, support the idea.

In the United Kingdom, it is unlawful to possess, grow, distribute, or sell cannabis. Those caught might face up to five years in prison, an infinite fine, or both if they are caught. According to The Guardian, numerous police forces have stated that they will no longer target recreational users and individuals who possess less than 28 grams of marijuana, who are subject to a warning or on-the-spot fine.