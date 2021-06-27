Lush Repeat foot balm is a great way to get your toes ready for summer.

It’s summer, which regrettably means it’s sandal season – yes, that means we’ll be seeing toes, and we’ll be seeing them a lot.

This is where Lush Cosmetics’ latest invention comes in handy, especially at this time of year!

That may not be a problem for those with a new pedicure, but what about those of us who might use some TLC?

Because I’m on the shorter side (my friends contradict me whenever I say I’m short because they think “small” is the only word to describe me), I prefer to wear heels when I’m among people.

If you’ve ever worn heels, you’re probably aware that they can make your feet appear a little worse for wear.

I’ve tried a lot of balms to help with difficult skin (because, as exquisite as stilettos are, they do toughen up your feet and make you feel a little less glamorous) and haven’t found one I really like – until now.

The LUSH Repeat balm is excellent; the bright orange balm smells fresh and offers an initial touch of zesty orange. That, I believe, is a necessary for everything I put on my feet.

Once it’s on, it’s fairly light, which surprised me because I anticipated it to be heavier.

I rubbed it over my clean feet and wore socks, and I was pleasantly surprised that it didn’t make my socks oily or soak through.

As the balm worked its magic, the zesty orange aroma floated up to me – my feet are so tender that I’m confident this will be a repeat buy.

Orange peel wax, a byproduct of the juicing business, is used to create the dazzling balm, which is also a vegan alternative to lanolin.

This nine-ingredient remedy for softening your feet’s skin costs £9 for a 50g jar, which should last you a long time. So far, I’ve just used it on my feet once and it barely made a dent.

It’s self-contained, so you don’t have to worry about storing it in the fridge, and it’s quite simple to prepare. The summary comes to a close.