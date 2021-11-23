Lush Cosmetics is banning some social media sites, citing the safety of teen mental health.

Lush Cosmetics stated on Monday that some of its social media platforms will be shut down owing to worries about their impact on youngsters’ mental health.

By the end of the week, the cosmetics conglomerate said on its website that it would stop maintaining its Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat accounts. The outage will affect Lush’s social media accounts in all 48 countries where the company does business.

“Some social media platforms are starting to feel like places where no one should be encouraged to go,” according to the statement. “We feel compelled to take action on our own to protect our clients from harm and manipulation when attempting to interact with us on social media.” Lush, based in Poole, U.K., adding that it will remain offline on social media until the platforms find out how to “create a safer environment for their users.” However, Lush’s online presence will not be completely lost, as the company’s YouTube and Twitter profiles will remain open for customer interaction. Despite this, Mark Constantine, the company’s co-founder and CEO, remarked that the corrosive evolution of social media has forced him to go mostly underground for the time being.

“There is now overwhelming evidence that using social media puts us at danger,” Constantine added. “I’m not willing to put my consumers in danger, therefore it’s time to remove it from the equation.” Lush had already attempted to shut down its social media accounts in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic’s consequences on stores, however, compelled the cosmetics industry to return to the web.

According to Lush, the need to shut down social media grew as a result of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen recently alleging that the social media conglomerate was covering up a variety of difficulties.

Haugen said that the corporation engaged in a number of unethical actions. According to documents, Meta Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was aware that its services were connected to low self-esteem and depression in teenagers, particularly girls.

According to a 2018 Statista research, 38 percent of Lush customers were between the ages of 16 and 24. Furthermore, it was reported that women made up over 70% of the brand’s Instagram followers.

Meta appeared to sweep, according to the whistleblower materials. This is a condensed version of the information.