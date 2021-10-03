Lupus, an incurable disease, caused a property developer to gain five stone in a short period of time, forcing him to close his firm.

When a rare, incurable disease took control of his body, a prominent property developer and business graduate was forced to stop working.

Allan Nelson, 52, was diagnosed with lupus 14 years ago and has been fighting it ever since.

He went from athletically healthy, running two miles a day and enjoying kickboxing and football, to gaining five and a half stone in a matter of months after receiving a full diagnosis of active systemic lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

According to Coventry Live, Mr Nelson, who also lost his business and experienced most of his fallout, said his life “came to a halt, everything simply halted.”

“There is no cure for it; you can’t find a comfortable position, you don’t sleep properly, and you eat whatever you want because of the steroids,” he explained.

“You’re practically crippled; you don’t want to do anything and can’t do anything, and you’re dealing with the psychological effects of losing your body and social life.”

Lupus is an auto-immune illness that arises when your body’s immune system assaults your own tissues and organs. It is a chronic, incurable disease.

It’s not always easy to diagnose, and it can lead to agonizing joint pain, hair loss, headaches, and other illnesses like arthritis, as it did in Mr Nelson’s case.

Mr Nelson, who is now receiving treatment on a monthly basis, wants to raise awareness of the disease so that more people are aware of it and may receive an early diagnosis. As a result, he has raised funds on his own.

He explained, “They haven’t found a treatment for the ailment, but lupus is extremely underfunded.”

Mr Nelson hosted a snooker night fundraiser in his hometown of Coventry in August, generating £700 for lupus support organisations.

“It was pretty emotional in fact, because I had friends who came from London, but I also had old school mates who came who I hadn’t seen in over 20 years,” he said.

“I took something back home, I brought awareness and solidarity to my community.”

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, ethnic minorities are two to three times more likely to get lupus.

