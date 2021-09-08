Lunya, a restaurant in Liverpool’s city centre, has been rated one of the best in the North.

A restaurant in Liverpool has been awarded one of the best in the region.

A ranking of the greatest tapas restaurants in the north has singled out Lunya.

Confidential Guides has published its top five Best Tapas Restaurants in the North, in which they looked for “genuine regional delicacies and imaginative twists.”

The gastronomy scene in Liverpool is only getting better, with new restaurants and concepts opening all the time, but the city has long been home to many fantastic locations.

Lunya, which marked ten years in business in March 2020 and has established a large fanbase around the city, is one of them.

Lunya was listed with restaurants in Manchester, Ramsbottom, and Altrincham in Confidential Guides.

“World-class Catalan deli and restaurant Lunya is a lovely location to hang out, with tapas and full-bodied meals on offer,” the site said of Lunya.

“Just don’t expect standard fare in a restaurant famed for distinctive dishes like Catalan Scouse (morcilla and chorizo stew) and croquetas with oxtail and horseradish mousse.

“Bring eight friends for a suckling pig feast, or simply order a large number of little plates to share.

“Lamb stuffed baby aubergines with pine nuts and Mahon cheese; and mussels with creamy alubias beans, chorizo, and mint might be among the small plate highlights.

“It has the stamp of a labor of love on it, owned by local businessman Peter Kinsella, who fell in love with Barcelona in 1999. Lunyalita, Lunya’s dockside venue in Liverpool.”

“What fantastic company to be in,” Lunya commented on Twitter, sharing the news.

Lunya is a restaurant located at 55 Hanover Street that is open seven days a week.