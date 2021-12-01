Lukashenko Offers to Host Russia’s Nuclear Weapons and Recognizes Crimea as a Russian Territories

Despite tensions between Russia and NATO, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that he would be able to host Russia’s nuclear weapons.

Lukashenko was asked about the possible transfer of US atomic bombs from Germany to Eastern Europe via NATO in an interview with the Rossiya Segodnya news agency on Tuesday. He then offered to keep nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union if Russia could no longer store them effectively. Belarus is attempting to enhance its relationship with Russia, as seen by these words.

He told reporter Dmitry Kiselyov, “I would offer [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to return nuclear weapons to Belarus.” He didn’t elaborate on the types of nuclear weapons he was referring to.

For the first time in the conversation, Lukashenko referred to the Crimean Peninsula as a Russian entity. In 2014, Russia controversially annexed the area from Ukraine. He also stated that he intends to visit the region at Putin’s request.

“What other type of acknowledgment could there be if the president comes there with the president of Russia?” Lukashenko asked.

The talks about nuclear weapons storage come at a time when tensions between Russia and NATO are at an all-time high. Russia is said to be testing hypersonic missiles capable of reaching targets in five minutes. Putin reportedly stated that NATO bomber jets conducting drills closer to the Russian border inspired the development of these weapons.

“What are our options? “We’d have to come up with something similar to target those who harm us,” Putin explained, “and we can do that right now.”” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Belarus has meticulously kept the required military infrastructure dating back to the Soviet era, according to Lukashenko.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition leader who left Belarus under pressure after failing to unseat Lukashenko in last year’s election, slammed the president’s remarks.

She told The Associated Press, “Such a person shouldn’t be trusted with matches, let alone nuclear weapons.”

Tsikhanouskaya stated that deploying Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus would be a violation of international arms treaties as well as the Belarusian people’s desire. “The majority of Belarusians have come out in support of the country’s neutrality,” she stated.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg indicated earlier this month that the Western military alliance might have to consider redeploying nuclear weapons east. This is a condensed version of the information.