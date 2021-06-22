Luis Suarez discusses Liverpool’s “abnormal” transfer policy and makes a claim for Steven Gerrard’s transfer.

Luis Suarez has intimated he will only play for Liverpool should he want a return to the Premier League – and is convinced Steven Gerrard will be back at Anfield as manager.

Suarez was a fan favorite at Liverpool for three and a half years, scoring 82 goals in 133 appearances before joining Barcelona in July 2014.

Following that, the Uruguayan earned a slew of awards at Camp Nou before joining Atletico Madrid last summer and helping them win La Liga.

While the 34-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League, he admits that if he pursues such a move, there will almost surely be only one destination.

“It would be difficult to play for any team in England other than Liverpool,” Suarez stated.

“I had such a strong relationship with Liverpool fans, and I hope I still do, that it would be unusual for me to play for someone else.”

“It would have been special to win the league with Liverpool, but I am glad that their wait is now over.

“Even if this season hasn’t been their greatest, they appear to be a club that will fight for many seasons to come. They’ve returned to their rightful place.”

Suarez has already stated that he intends to stay at Atletico for the last year of his contract after scoring the game-winning goal that helped them win their first title in seven years last month.

And he added: “At the moment I am enjoying my time here. I like being here, and we’ve made our home in Spain, so there’s no need to worry about me going.

“Considering how well I’ve fitted in at Atletico and the coach’s faith in me, it was clearly the best move I could have made.”

Suarez addressed the possibility of joining Gerrard at Rangers in the July edition of World Soccer magazine, making a claim about his former team-management mate’s future.

“I think Stevie is fine without me!” he exclaimed. “I’m happy for him, but not shocked that he won the league with Rangers.”

“Winning is what he does, and I’m confident he’ll be at Liverpool at some point in the future.” The summary comes to a close.