Luis Suarez creates drama in the Champions League before of Liverpool’s reunion.

Following their win over Porto, Liverpool has taken command of Group B in the Champions League.

The Reds started the competition with a perfect record in their first two games, winning 5-1 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has six points out of a possible six so far, thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino sandwiched by a tap-in from Sadio Mane.

In other group action, Atletico Madrid earned a last-gasp victory away against AC Milan to move into second place.

Milan had grabbed the lead through Rafael Leao and were ahead until Antoine Griezmann equalized in the 84th minute.

Late in stoppage time, Atletico was awarded a penalty for a handball, which was confirmed after a lengthy VAR review.

Luis Suarez, a former Liverpool striker, stepped up and tapped the ball past Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, securing a 2-1 victory for the La Liga champions.

With six points, Liverpool leads the group, while Atletico Madrid is in second position with four points, leaving Porto (one) and Milan (zero) in last place.

The Reds will now face Atletico Madrid in their final two Champions League group games, which could determine who advances to the knockout stages.