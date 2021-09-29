Luis Suarez and Diego Simeone have received a significant boost ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool.

After the green light was given for stadiums in Spain to function at maximum capacity, Liverpool will feel the full force of the Atletico Madrid crowd next month.

The Spanish government has stated that a month-long trial will begin on Friday, allowing for maximum attendance at outdoor events.

The first significant La Liga match affected by the adjustment will be Atletico Madrid’s home match versus Barcelona on Sunday.

And Liverpool, who face Diego Simeone’s side in their next Champions League group game on October 19, are set to return to the Wanda Metropolitano after losing 1-0 there in the round of 16 in February 2020.

Jurgen Klopp’s side leads Group B after winning 5-1 at Porto on Tuesday, with Atletico Madrid trailing by two points after coming from behind to beat AC Milan 2-1 due to an injury-time penalty from former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all games in Spain were played behind closed doors last season, including Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Because of the better circumstances, this campaign began with a 40 percent capacity limit, which was increased to 60 percent at the beginning of September.

Supporters will be required to wear masks, with the authorities evaluating the change at the end of October.