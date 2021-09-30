Luis Suarez, a former Liverpool striker, takes aim at Barcelona and its manager, Ronald Koeman.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has advised former teammate Xavi to turn down a coaching offer from Barcelona.

After a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Benfica on Wednesday evening, current manager Ronald Koeman is under increasing pressure. The La Liga giants are now bottom of Group E after two group stage matches.

Barcelona has had a disappointing start to the league season, drawing with Granada and Cadiz while attempting to deal without Lionel Messi.

According to reports in Spain, Koeman is in serious danger of losing his position, and a shortlist of replacements has already been compiled.

Xavi, a club legend, has been considered as a prospective replacement, having had a strong start to his coaching career with Al-Sadd in Qatar.

However, due to the club’s current precarious situation, Suarez has advised the 2010 World Cup winner to hold off on any moves for the time being.

“As a soccer fan and considering everything he has accomplished as a player, I don’t believe today, tomorrow, or the next day is the time to catch the team,” the Uruguayan forward told SPORT.

He is intelligent and understands the club’s predicament. He’ll have to wait until the right time. Inside, he will have to make decisions with colleagues, which will be difficult.

After being told by Koeman that he was no longer wanted, Suarez left Barcelona on bad terms before of the 2020/21 season.

The club would later come to regret this decision, as the 34-year-old led Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title in his debut season with Diego Simeone’s team.

Suarez revealed how he was treated by Koeman as he was driven out of Camp Nou in an interview with Spanish radio station Cope earlier this year.

“They [the directors]told me to inform you,” he continued, referring to Koeman’s statements.

“I was forced to train separately [from the first team]and was not included in the squad for the three friendlies.

“Then Koeman remarked that if my future was still up in the air, he expected me to start the season against Villarreal.

