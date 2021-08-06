Lucy Meacock, an ITV Granada Reports journalist, has died unexpectedly.

A journalist from Granada Reports who died earlier this week was described as “brilliant” and “tireless.”

Teresa McMahon, a producer and news editor, died unexpectedly, according to tonight’s ITV broadcast.

Teresa was characterized as “one of the most naturally gifted journalists of her generation” by colleague and presenter Lucy Meacock.

She began her career at Granada Reports six years ago as a news trainee before progressing to more senior positions.

Teresa also earned a first-class degree as a mature student from Salford University.

According to the M.E.N., her sense of humour, vitality, and tireless labor on the show were praised by her co-hosts.

“Finally this evening, the Granada Reports team has got some very sad news which we want to share with you,” said an announcement on tonight’s episode. This week, one of our coworkers passed away.

“Teresa McMahon has been with us for six years. She enrolled at Salford University as a mature student and received a first despite never doing anything half-heartedly.

“As a news intern, she quickly rose through the ranks to become one of our producers and news editors.

“Teresa was a lot of fun to work with and had a lot of enthusiasm.

“Her untimely death has left us all devastated.

“Her family has paid tribute to her, expressing their pride in all of her accomplishments.

“She was regarded as a spunky, independent woman with a fantastic sense of humour,” they said.

“She worked diligently behind the scenes and always contributed a distinct glitter to the show and our newsroom,” Lucy added.

“She was a staunch advocate of our region and proud of her Salford heritage.

“Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with Teresa’s family, and we will truly miss her.”