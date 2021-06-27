Lucy McKenzie’s first UK retrospective will be held at Tate Liverpool.

The exhibition, which opens in October, will comprise around 80 works from from 1997 to the present, including large-scale architectural paintings, illusionistic tromp l’oeil sculptures, fashion and design.

From early works investigating the iconography of international sport and the politics of postwar muralism to her obsession with music subcultures, McKenzie has disclosed and modified images, objects, and themes from a wide range of historical times and situations throughout the last two decades.

The Villanelle costume from Killing Eve is one of 135 new artifacts on exhibit in Liverpool.

The show explores subjects that have piqued McKenzie’s interest throughout her career, such as how ideology shapes women’s representation and the tensions between public and private space.

McKenzie, a formidable painter, has resurrected the old technique of trompe l’oeil painting, in which images are so realistically real that they literally “deceive the eye.”

The Tate Liverpool exhibition will feature a variety of large-scale installations, including Loos House 2013, as well as the enormous paintings May of Teck, Town/Gown Conflict, and Kensington 2246 (all 2010), which will be arranged in a U-shaped chamber. These paintings enlarge modest watercolour sketches and presentation drawings to one-to-one architectural size, combining interior designs by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Victor Horta, and others.