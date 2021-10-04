Lucy Letby, a nurse, has entered a not guilty plea to the death of eight newborns.

A nurse has entered not guilty pleas to all charges, including the death of eight babies and the attempted murder of ten more.

Between June 2015 and June 2016, Lucy Letby, 31, is accused of going on a year-long killing spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She appeared in Manchester Crown Court today for a pre-trial hearing via video link from HMP Peterborough, where she is being held on remand.

For the first time, Letby was asked to enter a plea, and she said “not guilty” 18 times while the allegations were read to her.

While working at the hospital’s neonatal section, Letby is accused of murdering five boys and three girls, as well as attempting to murder five boys and five girls.

All of the victims were under the age of one year.

Letby, whose address was stated as Arran Avenue, Hereford, sat listening to the hearing, which was mostly about administrative problems, after submitting her pleas.

Following a thorough investigation by Cheshire Police in 2017, the then-nurse was charged with the crimes.

Prior to the trial, which is currently set for October 2022, reporting restrictions are still in effect.