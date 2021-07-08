Lucinda Strafford’s exhilarating life before Love Island

Lucinda Strafford is one of the newest additions to the villa, and she’s already turning heads.

Brad McClelland, a Northumberland lad, is captivated with the 21-year-old, describing her as “a little bit of him.”

Away from the show’s spotlight, Lucinda has always had a flashy, jet-setter lifestyle.

Instagram

Lucinda worked as a stewardess for British Airways before Love Island and has flown with a number of celebrities.

“I flew Dannii Minogue, Usain Bolt, and Nick Grimshaw,” she claimed of her busy life. All of them were a lot of fun. They were pressing the call button and asking for me specifically.”

Lucinda’s Instagram is full of photos of her vacationing in exotic locations like Mauritius and St Lucia.

She credits her stint as a cabin crew member for preparing her for life in the villa: “I’m used to meeting someone and then having to be with them constantly as a cabin staff member.”

During the lockdown, the blonde actress was fired from her job.

Lucinda now runs The Luxe Range, an online fashion business, and she frequently posts images of herself wearing her eye-catching ensembles.