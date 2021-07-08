Lucinda Strafford from Love Island looks radically different as a brunette.

After entering the villa, Lucinda Strafford of Love Island drew the attention of numerous islanders.

Lucinda went on a lot of dates last night, as viewers witnessed.

She chose Brad McClelland for a starter, Hugo for her main course, and Aaron for dessert, and after her lunch, she claimed she was impressed by all of the men.

Lucinda, on the other hand, hasn’t always been blonde.

Her brunette locks may be seen in photos on her Instagram profile.

Between 2018 and 2019, the former air hostess was photographed with significantly darker hair and a completely new appearance.

Lucinda is well known for being the ex-girlfriend of Albion’s Aaron Connolly.

She is also the proprietor of The Luxe Range, an online fashion business.

She has flown several celebrities, including Dannii Minogue, Usain Bolt, and Nick Grimshaw, as a cabin crew member.

Despite the fact that she is no longer a crew member, Lucinda’s social media accounts indicate that she continues to live a jet-set lifestyle, with frequent luxury travels abroad.

Lucinda said she’s joining the villa to “find love and have a nice time” after her romance with the player ended.

“I really like Brad,” she said. Then there’s the possibility of Liam. But, certainly, I’m interested in meeting any of the other boys.”