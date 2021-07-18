Lucinda and Aaron’s embarrassing moment has sparked outrage among Love Island viewers.

Aaron Francis and Lucinda Strafford’s awkward moment was discussed on Twitter by Love Island fans.

Aaron approached Lucinda for a discussion and then attempted to kiss her but was rebuffed.

Lucinda had recently remarried new boy Danny Bibby, but Aaron wasted no time in pursuing her.

Danny Bibby of Love Island, who is he? Age, occupation, and dating history are all exposed.

Danny, on the other hand, felt degraded because he had only been in the villa for a few hours.

He challenged Aaron, but the problem was quickly handled.

“Lucinda is genuinely not a lovely person,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Let’s begin there. Aaron was wrong, but she was the one who started it all. #LoveIsland”

“Why is Lucinda bragging about swerving Aaron?” questioned another. You’re already on thin ice, darling #LoveIsland.”

“This Lucinda-Aaron-Danny conflict has been the most entertaining thing thus far this series #LoveIsland,” said a third Twitter user.

Lucinda was previously married to Brad McClelland, but he left the villa last Wednesday after the public voted them the “least suitable” couple.

Brad and Lucinda had to determine who would be the next to depart, but after Lucinda had just been in the villa for a week, Brad proposed.

In his exit interview, he expressed his wish that Lucinda would not marry anyone else.