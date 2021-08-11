Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York Delivers First Public Remarks Since Cuomo’s Resignation.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul of New York will give her first public statements since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his departure on Tuesday at a press conference in Albany on Wednesday.

The news conference will begin at 2:00 p.m. (EDT) and will be streamed live here.

When Cuomo steps down in 13 days, Hochul, 62, will become New York’s 57th governor and the state’s first female governor. She said she agreed with Cuomo’s decision to quit shortly after it was announced, which happened one week after a state attorney general study indicated he sexually harassed 11 women.

“It’s the proper thing to do, and it’s in New Yorkers’ best interests. I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor as someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in line of succession,” the tweet added.

She stated the attorney general’s investigation “revealed vile & unlawful behavior by the governor toward many women” in a tweet on the day the report was released. The report made no mention of Hochul.

“I believe these courageous women and respect their fortitude in speaking out,” she continued.

