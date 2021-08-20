Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas blames the spread of COVID on the black community and Democrats.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick of Texas is speaking out about the rise of COVID-19 in Texas, blaming several areas in the state.

Patrick blamed the Democrats and the African-American community for the high numbers in the Lone Star state in an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.

“The unvaccinated make up the majority of the numbers, and Democrats prefer to blame Republicans for that,” Patrick explained. “Well, in most areas, the largest group of unvaccinated people is African Americans. Over 90% of them vote for Democrats in their big cities and counties the last time I checked, therefore it’s up to Democrats to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Patrick concluded his remarks by adding that he respects the rights of people who refuse to get the vaccine and that it would not be forced upon them, but that nothing is being done to help the African American population, which has a “substantially high percentage of unvaccinated persons.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.