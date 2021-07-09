Low vaccination rates are a lethal combination. Cases with a High Delta Variant. 12 States in Peril

Because the Delta variety continues to be a source of concern due to its high infection rate, it poses a particularly serious threat in states with poor vaccination rates in the United States.

According to Covid Act Now, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people in making educated decisions by providing timely and accurate data regarding COVID in the United States, 12 states are at “high risk” of contracting the Delta variety.

Nevada, Utah, Missouri, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and South Carolina are among the 12 states most at danger for COVID-19, according to Covid Act Now.

According to the organization, the risk is lowered in states where vaccination rates are higher. According to the report, at least one dosage of the COVID vaccination has been given to 55 percent of the US population.

According to Covid Act Now, only two states in the United States are deemed low risk for COVID-19. According to research from Johns Hopkins University, these two states – Massachusetts and Vermont – have more than 80% of their citizens immunized.

For its analysis, Covid Act Now primarily relies on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infection rates in each state, the percentage of persons vaccinated in each state, critical care unit capacity, and socioeconomic vulnerabilities are all aspects examined by Covid Act Now data.

Professor Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, claimed in a Twitter post on Friday that the Delta variant accounts for at least 35% of new cases in these 12 high-risk states, according to Business Insider.

On Sunday, he also tweeted that Arkansas now has the highest number of total Delta variant cases in the US, as well as the lowest vaccination rates.

With a 23-46 percent increase in hospitalizations in the last two weeks, these three states are leading the nation in Delta cases.

According to The New York Times vaccine tracker, vaccination rates in the 12 states are much lower than the majority of the country's 60 to 72 percent fully immunized rate.

According to The New York Times vaccine tracker, vaccination rates in the 12 states are much lower than the majority of the country’s 60 to 72 percent fully immunized rate.

Nevada (52.7%), Utah (49.6%), Missouri (48.8%), Wyoming (43.9%), Nebraska (60.7%), Kansas (53.6%), Oklahoma (49.3%), Arkansas (43.3%), Mississippi (38.3%), Louisiana (44.9%), Florida (55.8%), and South Carolina (48.1%) are among the 12 states with the highest immunization rates.

Over 605,500 people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus.