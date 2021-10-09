‘Low life’ has stolen £1,000 from a children’s charity.

In a sad event, a charity tin containing £1,000 to support children experiencing abuse, exploitation, and neglect was stolen.

When the tin was seized, Lynsey Blackshaw was putting up a Slimming World club at St Saviours Social Club on Tarporley Road in Ellesmere Port.

An unknown individual entered the building between 3 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, and took the money.

Cheshire Police stated they had received a report of a tin being stolen, describing the individual as black, roughly 5ft 9 tall, of medium build, and with a full beard.

They also suspect the man left on a pushbike, according to them.

Lynsey had run the London Marathon the previous weekend to raise money for a “dear to her heart” cause and was horrified by the occurrence.

“I wasn’t going to take it in since I already had done my marathon,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but I was going to count the money on [Wednesday] anyhow.”

“But then I realized that a few more pounds might be just what I needed.”

“I knew I hadn’t left it in the car, but I double-checked it a couple of times, and that’s when I became panicked and started crying.”

Lynsey said her Slimming World Group members consoled her and reported the incident to the police.

“I was hyperventilating worrying what the charity was going to say,” she said, “because I ran the marathon with a charity spot, which comes with a minimum fundraising objective.”

“That was the most significant portion of my fundraising.”

The event has left the Slimming World leader “very angry.”

“I was so offended that someone would come into my space at that moment,” she explained.

“However, I will never carry around a tin with that much money in it again.”

“Some people have asked why I’m carrying around a tin with so much money in it, and I’ve replied,’shoulda, woulda, coulda,’ but I won’t do it again.”

“It was very inconvenient since I’d been collecting the tin for the past seven months, and it was the day before I.”

