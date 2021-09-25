Low-income families are expected to face a “triple-whammy” financial blow, according to a think group.

According to a research group, a “triple-whammy” of impending financial constraints over the next six months could leave low-income families £1,000 worse off annually.

Inflation, rising energy prices, the anticipated health and social care levy, and next month’s proposed Universal Credit cut, according to the Resolution Foundation, could leave households worse off even when increases in the minimum wage are taken into account.

The foundation is urging ministers to take action where they can by keeping the UC uplift in place for 4.4 million households, despite the fact that inflation and soaring energy prices are a global phenomenon as a result of emerging from the coronavirus pandemic – and thus beyond the Government’s control.

Upholding the weekly bonus, according to Karl Handscomb, a senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, would “go a long way toward relieving the approaching cost-of-living crunch.”

At the start of the pandemic, the Treasury gave benefit recipients an extra £20 per week, but Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been insistent that it must end by October.

The increase was supposed to last a year, but the March Budget prolonged it for another six months.

The independent think tank researchers said they considered the consumer price index (CPI) hitting 4% – the highest in a decade – over the winter, increased energy bills with the 12 percent increase in the energy price cap from October 1 and a further projected 19 percent rise in six months, the UC cut from October 6, and the 1.25 percent health annuity cut in their financial analysis.

Bills for a typical gas and electricity user would rise by £139 a year, to £1,277, as a result of the energy price cap increase beginning next month.

Even with a 37p increase in the national living wage starting in April and the highest benefits uprating since 2012 in the same month as a result of inflation expected to hit 2.7 percent, the foundation said that a typical low-income household would still feel the pinch, with families with children suffering the most.

A couple with two children who both work full-time and earn the minimum salary or somewhat more would qualify.