‘Loving father’ tributes, knife assault, and inside ICU wards

A man who was stabbed to death was described as a “hard-working and caring father” by his family.

Paul Joseph Stenson, of West Derby, died on Sunday, December 19, after being stabbed in the chest.

The 30-year-old was brought to hospital from Princess Drive in West Derby, where he was known as ‘Paul Mac,’ but he died a short time later.

The father of two was a tree surgeon who ‘liked the outdoors’ and was well-known in his neighborhood.

Three men from Merseyside have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a ‘targeted’ machete assault.

At around 9 p.m. on June 27, a band of criminals blasted their way through the front door of a property on Sapphire Drive in Kirkby with machetes.

Following complaints that two men had been attacked with a machete, police were dispatched to the Tower Hill address.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital with significant injuries and were treated there.

Patients as young as 30 are struggling for their life within the Royal Liverpool Hospital’s covid Intensive Care Unit, where four out of five patients are unvaccinated.

Last Thursday, Liverpool Council staff created a series of videos from inside the ICU as part of a campaign to boost vaccination rates in the city, where less than half of inhabitants are double-vaccinated in some wards.

According to The Washington Newsday, the Royal Liverpool Hospital, Aintree Hospital, and Broadgreen Hospital each have roughly 90 covid patients, with around 70 new admissions in the week leading up to December 12.

Professor Matt Ashton, the council’s head of public health, told The Washington Newsday this week that about 80% of covid patients in those three hospitals were unvaccinated, despite the fact that they had no underlying health issues.