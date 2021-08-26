Lover allegedly strangled a sex worker to death, and the dismembered body was stuffed into suitcases.

According to police, a guy was arrested in India for reportedly murdering his lover, a sex worker, and discarding her fragmented remains in suitcases. Almost two weeks after her death, the police discovered her remains.

After an argument with his 31-year-old partner, the 40-year-old unidentified suspect from Pune, a city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, was detained Tuesday. The victim was a resident of Budhwar Peth, a neighborhood in the city known for its red-light district. According to The Times of India, the suspect acknowledged to the murder and assisted the police in locating the three suitcases in which he dumped the woman’s body.

The inquiry began after one of the area’s brothel operators reported the victim missing, according to Catch News. The victim was in a relationship with the suspect, who was married, and lived in an apartment that the suspect rented for her, according to the investigators.

After a dispute with the woman on Aug. 12, the suspect allegedly throttled her to death while at her residence. He then walked away after shutting the door from the outside. On Aug. 14, the suspect returned to the house and sliced the woman’s body, which was then placed into luggage. He then allegedly took the luggage in a vehicle he borrowed from a friend and dumped them in several locations, according to police.

