Lovelocks Coffee Shop takes a chance on a new venue with a “boss.”

After struggling under lockdown, popular coffee establishment Lovelocks has built a new location in a “gamble.”

The first location of the independent venue launched in 2016. The coffee shop and culinary haunt, which is located on Old Haymarket between Dale Street’s commercial section and the World Museum’s cultural quarter, is still a labor of love for owner Sarah Lovelock.

The new location, which is just a few blocks from the original, was a “risk” for Sarah and the Lovelocks team, but it was made in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

The epidemic has had a significant impact on the hospitality industry, with some independent stores, enterprises, restaurants, and other establishments permanently closing as a result.

Lovelocks could only accommodate 16 people inside at a time due to social distance regulations put in place to stop the virus spreading, reducing the amount of money the venue could produce.

All restrictions were lifted on July 19 as part of the government’s plan to get the country out of lockdown, with businesses eager to get back on their feet.

“We are extremely pleased to be moving to a new location,” Sarah told The Washington Newsday. It was obviously challenging for hospitality after all of the covid lockdowns, but our lease had come to an end, so I had to choose between staying where I was generating very little money because to social distancing – I could only fit 16 people inside – or taking the risk and moving to a larger place.

“I struggled with my last apartment because of its size; we could only fit one person in the kitchen to perform the cooking, so waiting times were ridiculously long when we were busy. We can now squeeze two people in there, and it’s much more efficient.”

The establishment is dog-friendly and specializes on coffee and homemade meals.

"We have always been extremely happy to offer an inclusive safe environment for the community, but our prior unit had no wheelchair access, which was unacceptable," Sarah continued. We now have wheelchair accessibility as well as an accessible restroom."