Love Lane Liverpool Competition Premier Division team of the year 2021 in local cricket.

There are two rules to follow:

The XI will be made up of one player from each team, plus a sub.

A well-balanced team that includes specialized openers, top-order hitters, a wicketkeeper, and seam and spin alternatives.

Because of one or both of these regulations, several deserving athletes have been left out. Picking Wallasey opener Jamie Crawley would have meant leaving out Sumit Ruikar; picking Duvindu Tillakaratne of Orrell Red Triangle would have meant three specialist left-arm spinners, which is a little excessive even in a league where they are so dominant (at nine of the 12 clubs, there was an argument for a spinner being their best player this season).

Taylor Cornall, the leading run scorer, and Jamie Barnes, the leading seam bowler, both play for the same club, thus one had to skip out.

Northern, of course, had numerous players who may have made the cut, including all-rounders Liam Grey and Ryan Maddock, hitter Chris Laker, and indefatigable twirler Tom Sephton.

These picks are made solely on the basis of league results, in order to maintain both consistency and my sanity. I haven’t picked a captain; they’ll figure it out amongst themselves. And it’s a ‘you’ problem if you’re taking this too seriously.

Andrew Baybutt is number one (Orrell Red Triangle)

Orrell continued where they left off in their second season in the Premier League, more than holding their own while causing some concern among the stronger clubs. Following seven run-heavy seasons at Ormskirk, Baybutt returned to his boyhood club in 2019 and was a constant presence at the top of their order. His season got off to a flying start in mid-June when he hit an unbroken 94 in a victorious chase against his former side, followed by two 50s and a match-winning 104 against Bootle.

Tyler McGladdery is number two on the list (Rainhill)

After two years at Ormskirk, the left-hander returned and continued where he left off, starting the season with an 83 and a 78. With an unbeaten 120, he handed Northern its first loss of the season, and he continued his continuous run-making until the season’s end. While he fell barely short of 1,000 runs in all competitions for the fourth consecutive season, it was due to his team’s lack of cup action – in the. “The summary has come to an end.”