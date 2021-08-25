Love Lane Brewery, a Liverpool venue, has launched a crowdfunding effort for event space.

Love Lane Brewery has started a crowdfunding campaign in order to expand its existing location.

The popular brewery, which also serves as a bar and event space, is located in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle.

The makers of the famed Liverpool beer, as well as Love Lane Pale Ale, are Love Lane.

The brewery first opened its doors in 2010, and in 2016, it moved into its current location on Bridgewater Street, renovating an abandoned rubber warehouse.

The brewery, distillery, bar, and kitchen are all located in the same location.

Due to increased demand for large-scale private events, Love Lane is planning to expand its current facilities.

Due to the existing setup of the venue, the entire venue must be closed to the public in order to accommodate a private party.

The brewery has been bombarded with requests for parties since the lockout limitations were eased, with customers wanting to organise functions for groups ranging from 40 to 180 people.

Love Lane is now aiming to enlarge its location in order to meet the increased bookings while yet being open to the general public.

The brewery has started a crowdfunding website titled “Help write the next chapter of our Love Lane Story” with an £80,000 aim.

If the goal is met, the venue’s top floor will be turned into two event spaces for the local community to enjoy. Along with the makeover, the funds will be used to create more cooking space, a new bar, and a movable events bar.

Event furniture and seats, as well as increased storage space, are also required. Air conditioning, additional lighting, and audio visual equipment will be installed, allowing the brewery to accommodate concerts, weddings, seminars, and other events.

Local groups and charities will be able to use the new area during the week.

The organizers also expect that the new construction will allow them to invest in the people of Liverpool by creating additional jobs in the area.

Love Lane has raised nearly £45,000 of the £80,000 goal so far.

