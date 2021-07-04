Love Island viewers were somewhat aback when they discovered Rachel’s true age.

Rachel, the new girl on Love Island, disclosed her age, shocking both Islanders and fans at home.

Brad was taken aback when the travel specialist, 29, from London, told her she looked seven years younger than she was, despite the fact that she was only 22.

“No way girl is 29 holy s*** she looks so much younger,” one Twitter user wrote.

“29 and she appears younger than everyone else?” asked another. The color black does not crack. This is what we refer to as “excellent wine.”

A fan made an odd comparison, saying, “29 and looks younger than Liam.”

After the initial recoupling, Rachel entered the villa, leaving Chuggs, 23, and Brad, 26, single.

When asked about her personality type, she kept her cards close to her chest and refused to say who she liked.

“These males are too young for her,” one fan said, implying that the boys would have to work harder to keep her engaged. She’s in desperate need of a man.”