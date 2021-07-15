Love Island viewers ask the producers to pair AJ and Hugo up.

Andrea-Jane Bunker, also known as AJ, was introduced to the villa on Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island.

The females stood on the roof terrace, watching as the boys proceeded to greet the newcomer, who had arrived following their triumph in the ‘Stags vs Hens’ match.

Hugo Hammond and Aaron Francis are two of the Love Island lads who AJ has expressed an interest in.

Hugo, the PE teacher, is currently in a friendship pair with Sharon Gaffka, and his fans are rooting for him.

“If AJ doesn’t pick Hugo, I’ll do it myself #LoveIsland,” one fan tweeted.

“AJ is so sweet, please can her and Hugo happen #loveisland,” asked another.

“Please make Hugo and AJ happen, he deserves someone #LoveIsland,” one admirer wrote on Twitter.

On the sun deck, AJ said to Hugo, “You’re a very good looking person and you’re gorgeous.”

AJ described her type-on-paper as “an adventurous and spontaneous guy.”

