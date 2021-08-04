Love Island viewers are enraged at a’missing’ segment of the show.

Viewers of Love Island are dissatisfied that some tasks were not televised this season.

The Islanders competed in a ‘quarterback challenge’ that included a’snogathon’ on tonight’s show.

Toby got a text that said, “Islanders.” In today’s couples challenge, get ready to quarterback yourselves. #playingthefield #makeapass”

In front of children, a man punched his wife in the face at Gulliver’s World Hotel.

The boys suited up as American football players, while the girls dressed up as cheerleaders, to take on the task in their couples.

The females collected the football and kicked it over the goal post in the first round, while their boy sought to shield them from the other lads’ attempts to cover her head to toe in ketchup and mustard.

The couples competed in a snogathon to discover who could hold the longest smooch in the second round.

Fans of Love Island, on the other hand, stated they would have like to see traditional tasks like “the headline,” “heart rate,” and “Twitter challenge.”

“I’m sorry, but what is that challenge?” MB tweeted. WHERE ARE THE HEADLINES/TWITTER???”

“Where is the Twitter challenge?” May wondered. Jake must be made public.”

“We need the heart rate challenge and the Twitter challenge,” Naomi-Kay remarked. “I am BOREDDDDDDD.”

“Twitter challenge needs to happen so Liberty can see how Jake was the primary instigator,” Tash wrote on Twitter.

“What’s wrong with the producers? This isn’t the challenge we intended to put out, even the heart rate one,” a fifth added.

“Where are all the decent challenges?” Paige wondered. I’d like them to be aware of what’s been going on on Twitter.”