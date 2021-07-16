Love Island spoiler: A dramatic recoupling puts one girl in jeopardy of being dumped.

Danny Bibby, a 25-year-old Wigan local, was introduced to the villa on Thursday night’s show, and Kaz Kamwi was sent on a date with him.

The couple will discuss their relationship objectives and ambitions on tonight’s program, with Danny revealing, “I recently bought my first property.”

Kaz informs him that she requires “someone who is motivated and willing to work hard.”

In a preview of tonight’s episode, Danny chooses Sharon Gaffka, a civil servant, as his second date, as she opens a text that says, “Sharon, it’s time for your date with Danny.” Please prepare to depart from the villa.”

Sharon says she hopes the right boy enters the villa and that this will be the “first step toward getting off friend island.”

Faye receives a text from Danny as he settles down and gets to know the islanders: “Islanders, it’s time to recouple.” Please instantly congregate around the fire pit.”

As the boys make their decision, the girls form a line around the fire pit.

The fact that the boys will be in charge of the recoupling irritated some supporters.

“Didn’t the boys get to decide in the last recoupling?” one Twitter user wondered. “Why are they traveling twice?” says the narrator.

“#LoveIsland wtf why do the boys pick AGAIN?!,” said another. What exactly is this? Isn’t it the ladies?

“The lads definitely have all the control this season, it’s actually not fair #LoveIsland,” one fan remarked.