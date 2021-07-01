Love Island is a reality show that airs on Sharon had a heated argument with Hugo and then moves on.

The Love Island resort has yet to see much love, with couples struggling to bond and one relationship breaking out tonight as Hugo and Sharon dispute.

Sharon has been attempting to get to know Hugo despite the fact that they weren’t each other’s top selections when they arrived at the villa on Monday.

But, despite her best attempts, things aren’t going well between the two, and Sharon confides in Kaz about her frustrations tonight.

A Love Island contestant was ejected from the villa after only 48 hours.

“I’m unhappy that we’re a relationship, we share a bed together, and Hugo hasn’t spoken to me since,” she stated.

Sharon approaches Hugo later that day and requests a conversation. Sharon stated of the daybeds, “I knew from the start that I wasn’t your type, and that’s totally great.” What irritates me is that I feel like you ignore me and never speak to me.”

Hugo retaliated by saying: “I’m not trying to be amusing, but there hasn’t been much opportunity.

“I apologize for giving you the impression that I was giving you the cold shoulder.

“I wasn’t trying to avoid you, and I don’t want you to think that.”

However, as Sharon isolates herself from Hugo, it appears that another romantic interest in the person of Aaron is on the horizon.

Hugo, on the other hand, may have his sights set on another islander.