Love Island is a reality show that airs on Rachel snuggles up to Chuggs before making a momentous decision.

As decision time approaches on tonight’s Love Island, Rachel must choose between Brad and fellow newcomer Chuggs.

Faye remarried Liam, a newcomer who arrived on the same day as Chuggs, and Brad found himself single again.

Rachel’s sudden appearance following Friday’s recoupling ceremony startled both fans and Islanders.

New Love Island scandal After recoupling, Rachel enters the villa.

Rachel will talk in the beach hut on tonight’s show, saying, “Everyone has been really lovely.” I still can’t believe I’m at this place!”

Chuggs, a bucket hat business owner, invites her for a discussion right away, saying that he admires her “feisty” confidence.

“Do you think me appealing or are you merely grafting to keep yourself safe?” Rachel asks the all-important question.

The two single boys continue their trip the next day to get to know her, but it was clear who the bombshell had her sights set on.

“I feel like I haven’t even scraped the surface,” she says. I have no information about him. I’d like to learn more about Chuggs.”

“She’s got this energetic strike in her,” Chuggs says, referring to Rachel. With this power, she zaps you. I can imagine myself getting along swimmingly with her.”

Tonight, we’ll find out who she chooses.