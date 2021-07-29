Love Island is a reality show that airs on Before the recoupling controversy, Liam enjoys a kiss with Lillie.

Casa Amor on Love Island has been one of the most combustible ever, with some of the males’ heads turned by the stunning women they’ve encountered.

Liam appeared to be infatuated with Millie in the main villa, but the Welsh hunk has become quite close to Lillie during his time in Casa Amor, and they share a kiss tonight.

“It’s been difficult to compare the two of you because I’ve known Millie longer,” Liam told Lillie.

“You make me feel extremely good. When I’m near you, I get a specific vibe.”

“So, I’m doing something right?” Lillie asked.

“You’re doing something right,” Liam replied.

“That’s precisely what I wanted,” Lillie says after they share a kiss.

However, it appears like Liam is still thinking about Millie after their kiss, as he talks to Tyler and Toby about where his brain is at.

“I see more of a future with Millie than I do with Lillie,” Liam remarked.

“Right now, the only person who could take Abi off her perch is Mary,” Toby explained.

Tyler, on the other hand, is torn. “If you asked me right now, man, I couldn’t give you an answer,” he said.

Hugo receives a text that says, “Boys.” The boys will be forced to choose a decision. There will be a recoupling tonight, and you must choose whether to stay married to your partner in the villa or recouple with one of the new girls. #dontcountthedaysmakethedayscount”

At the Villa, the girls receive the identical text, but with the hashtag ‘stickortwist.’ Later that evening, as the Islanders assemble around the fire pit, host Laura Whitmore makes her appearance.

“Girls, as you know, there will be a recoupling tonight,” Laura explained. Each of you must make a significant decision. I’m going to ask each of you one by one if you want to stay with your current partner from Casa Amor or do you want to pair up with one of these boys standing in front of you right now?

“The Casa Amor lads.”

