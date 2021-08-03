Love Island is a reality show that airs on Before recoupling, Liam Reardon asks Millie Court to accept him back.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have had a tumultuous few days since she learnt the truth about his affair with Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor.

Millie was devastated to learn that her lover had been kissing and sleeping in the same bed as another girl.

Millie, on the other hand, has stated that she still finds Liam attractive and that it has been difficult for her to suppress her feelings for him.

Liam makes a big love move tonight after a party in the villa where pop diva Mabel performs.

“I’ve got something I want to say,” he remarked as he took the platform in front of his fellow Islanders. I’ve been informed that if I don’t go big, I’ll go home.”

Liam then delivers a speech to the villa that he wrote specifically for Millie. “Your stunning beauty, piercing blue eyes, contagious grin, and fantastic attitude that draws me to you blew me away,” Liam added.

“It’s the way you make me laugh without saying anything that keeps me coming back for more.

“I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soul mate so quickly, but you’ve given me that and more.

“I’ve never been one for checking boxes; it’s all about how someone makes me feel. This is the first time I’ve ever felt like this.”

Following Liam’s announcement, Mary receives a text message that reads, “Islanders.” It’s time to get back together. The girls will each select a boy with whom they wish to form a relationship. Please instantly congregate around the fire pit. #flipthatswitch #girlpower”

As the females take their seats and the boys stand in front of them, the Islanders congregate around the fire pit. But who will the females choose to rekindle their romance with tonight?