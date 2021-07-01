Love Island is a reality show that airs on After reuniting with Chloe, Aaron kisses Sharon.

Aaron and Sharon enjoy a kiss in the Love Island villa tonight, just hours after Chloe reconnected with him and sent Shannon home.

On Friday night’s episode of Love Island, Chloe married Aaron, describing him as “simply amazing” and saying he made her feel at ease at the resort.

Aaron, on the other hand, did not share her ideas, and in tonight’s episode, he grows closer to Sharon.

After dumping Shannon, he pledged to return to the Love Island villa.

Aaron tells Sharon that he and Chloe don’t have a “romantic connection” as they stroll to the balcony for a chat.

“Are you aware of what I’m referring to?” Sharon was the one who asked the question. I would have taken the initiative and moved forward. I’m not sure why I didn’t.

“I’ve kissed him [Aaron] more times than I’ve spoken to him,” I informed the girls.

“Will I kiss you with lipstick smeared all over my face?” Aaron couldn’t figure out what was going on.

“I can’t make any promises,” Sharon added.

They kiss and lock lips after that.

“I’m definitely experiencing amazing vibes from Sharon,” Aaron said the next day at the Beach Hut.

“There’s a lot of electricity between us, and a lot of lighter banter,” Sharon stated in the Beach Hut. It’s fantastic.”