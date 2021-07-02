Love Island followers criticize Chloe’s death threats, asking, “Have we learned nothing?”

Despite the fact that she only arrived at the villa on Tuesday, Chloe Burrows has already received numerous death threats.

Shannon was sent home as a result of Chloe’s decision to marry fellow islander Aaron, and some are blaming Chloe for Shannon’s expulsion.

“We all have thick skin, but the amount of abuse Chloe has been receiving is utterly terrible,” her friends and family wrote on her Instagram story.

“We awoke this morning to yet another DM (see following tale) asking Chloe to commit suicide – there have been HUNDREDS.”

“Have the deaths of Sophie, Mike, and Caroline taught us nothing?” they said. Former competitors Sophie Gradon, Mike Thalassitis, and show presenter Caroline Flack all died.

Most Love Island fans, on the other hand, are criticizing the threats made on Chloe’s social media accounts.

“Everyone and their dog felt sad about Shannon being abandoned, but that does NOT mean Chloe deserves death threats and the cruelty her own family is having to cope with,” one fan wrote on Twitter. People have clearly learned nothing from the murders of other Love Island stars, filthy #LoveIsland.”

“I have as many opinions about Love Island as the next person, but the fact that Chloe’s family is already receiving death threats makes it incredibly difficult to keep supporting reality TV…” another posted.

“I’m not a fan of Chloe, but she doesn’t deserve death threats, it’s only a TV program set up for entertainment, did these people learn nothing from Caroline’s death?” a third added. #LoveIsland”