Love Island followers are scared that after the islander vote, Faye Winter will unleash havoc.

After her and Teddy Soares were rated one of the least suitable couples on Love Island, viewers have predicted that Faye Winter will fight with her fellow residents.

The girls and boys sat down to a romantic three-course supper on Sunday night’s show, before the pairs were forced to vote for who they thought was the least compatible.

The whole audience was then asked to vote for their favorite couple to preserve. Those who received the fewest votes faced being kicked off the island.

Mary Bedford of Love Island describes cosmetic techniques before surgery as a model.

Faye and Teddy, Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland, Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson, and Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish were among the at-risk couples.

Faye and Teddy received three islander votes in Monday’s episode, and many predict Faye will stir havoc in the villa to find out who couples voted for her.

“Hurricane Faye is on her way… again #LoveIsland,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Faye on her way to cause a scene tomorrow night #LoveIsland,” added another.

“Faye will be bringing the drama again tomorrow #LoveIsland,” one admirer predicted.

One of the couples who voted for Faye and Teddy was Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

“If Faye finds out that her pals voted for her, it’s going to be world war two,” Millie stated in the Beach Hut.

Brett and Priya were the latest couple to exit the resort in Monday night’s show.

After Priya revealed she found Brett dull, the two decided to call it a day during the show.