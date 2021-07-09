Love Island fans confused by Sharon Gaffka and Aaron Francis’ bedtime behaviour

There has already been plenty of drama in the Love Island house, with couples continually changing – but one couple’s confusing signals have left viewers perplexed.

Following the fallout from her break-up with Aaron Francis, Sharon Gaffka summoned Faye Winter and Kaz Kamwi for a conversation on last night’s program.

Sharon expressed her displeasure with the females, saying she was “mad” and “not anticipating that dialogue at all.”

Aaron fights with Sharon as Hugo leaves in tears, according to Love Island spoilers.

After Sharon’s reaction to Hugo’s stupid remark about “fake girls,” Aaron told her he had observed “red flags.” He also expressed concern that Sharon may not want to have a large family in the future.

The party organiser stated that he desired a more “chilled out” companion and that their relationship was done.

However, eagle-eyed watchers caught Sharon and Aaron spooning under the covers during Friday night’s broadcast.

“Is it just me, or are they missing chunks of background out of Love Island episodes?” one viewer wondered. Sharon and Aaron were embracing, and I believed they were dust.”

“So Sharon and Aaron clearly made up,” another Tweeted. They most likely did it before Kaz arrived to inform them that Toby had dumped her the night before. #LoveIsland”

In fact, the two islanders were observed speaking in the backdrop of Toby Aromolaran and Kaz’s drama last night.

“I’m sorry but did the producers forget about sharon and aaron finishing or #loveisland,” one perplexed fan tweeted.

“Are we just going to disregard the fact that Aaron literally called it off with Sharon and was then lying in bed embracing her like a couple?” one person asked on Twitter. #LoveIsland”

Sharon was joined by the other girls on the balcony, where she clarified the situation: “I’m down for a cuddle and a snog but that’s dead for me.”

Is this, however, the final chapter for Sharon and Aaron?